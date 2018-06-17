Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will on Tuesday visit Ekiti State to flag off the governorship campaign of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi, for the July 14 election.

This was as the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation warned against any act that will disturb public peace in the electioneering ahead of the July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Also expected at the rally is the APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, and the Chairman of the National Campaign Committee for Ekiti election and Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, and members of his committee.

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Wole Olujobi, said the warning has become imperative against the background of alleged move by the ruling party to instigate some segments of workers against Fayemi in a campaign of calumny, including mobilising thugs to cause violence in the state, ahead of the July 14 governorship poll.

Warning Governor Ayodele Fayose against any act that can stoke violence in the run-up to the election, the statement said: “We are aware of moves to instigate some segments of the society against Dr Kayode Fayemi to cause disaffection between him and large population of Ekiti people, particularly workers, all in an attempt to orchestrate a deep-seated resentment against the APC candidate.

“We are also aware of moves to set up fake fifth columnists to act as saboteurs to APC’s electioneering activities, including using fake APC members to stoke violence to disrupt June 19, 2018 mega rally at the Kayode Oluyemi Stadium in Ado-Ekiti to be led by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo where Fayemi and his deputy, will officially receive APC’s flag to contest the July 14 poll.

“The trend started last week when thugs bearing guns stormed Ado-Ikere road in the night to destroy Fayemi’s campaign billboard in front of the hotel of former APC governorship aspirant, Dr Wole Oluyede, including threatening the owner for supporting Fayemi and not Prof. Olusola Eleka of PDP only to be followed in the night of same day with the murder of APC supporter in Ado-Ekiti.

“We hereby remind troublemakers that this is not 2014 when they had a field day killing, maiming and unleashing mayhem on the opposition.

“The security agencies are more than ready to live up to their responsibilities and we advise troublemakers working for the state government to go on holiday from now till the end of the election because anyone caught causing crisis will have a date with the security agencies for appropriate sanctions.”