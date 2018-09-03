A former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, Valerie Ebe, has said that she doesn’t know if she was still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or not.

There have been speculations that Ebe has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

When asked her on Sunday evening if she has defected as speculated, the former deputy governor said, “I don’t know yet. I am in my house. When I leave, you will hear”.

Ebe is from Mkpat Enin Local Government Area which is in the same federal constituency with Ikot Abasi Local Government Area where the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nsima Ekere, comes from.

Ekere, an APC member, has been tipped as a possible candidate of the party for the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Interestingly, Ebe was appointed deputy governor in November 2012 by the then governor, Godswill Akpabio, after the then occupant of the office, Ekere, resigned from office to beat his planned impeachment by the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

The impeachment plan was said to have been masterminded by the then governor, Akpabio.

Akpabio, a senator representing Akwa Ibom North West District, defected from the PDP to the APC on August 8.

The senator’s defection is seen as a major threat to Governor Udom Emmanuel’s ambition for a second term in office because of the fear that it may likely influence people to withdraw political support for Emmanuel.

Ebe’s remark, which smacks of indecision, mirrors the uncertainty within the current politics in Akwa Ibom.

A source close to the former deputy governor said that she has concluded plans to move to the APC.

It is, however, unclear if her plan to defect has any link with Akpabio or Ekere.