



Former member of the House of Representatives, Chief U.S.A. Igwesi, has dismissed the notion that leaders of the South East zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are against the choice of the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, as running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The former leader of Enugu House of Assembly said the leadership of the zone cannot be against the choice of their trusted son, but wanted the proper thing to be done.

Igwesi told newsmen that much as it is the right of any candidate to select his deputy, it would be proper and procedural for such prerogative to be exercised in total recourse to the party and the leaders.

He said the mistake was with the process and procedure for the selection of Obi and argued that the leaders of the zone ought to have been consulted and privy to the decision. Igwesi said the clarification became necessary since the narratives in the media have been that South East leaders, including their governors, are against the choice of Obi.

He described Obi, who governed Anambra for eight years, as an economist of repute with special grasp in management and administration.

Meanwhile, Anambra State indigenes resident in the United States of America (USA) have described the Atiku/Obi ticket for 2019 presidential election as Nigeria’s hope for a better future.

They said the ticket has positive implication for democratic governance in Nigeria.

The people, under the aegis of the Anambra State Association of the United States of America (ASA-USA), who spoke in a statement congratulating their illustrious son and former governor Obi, for emerging as vice presidential candidate of the PDP, said Atiku and the party made a perfect choice.

In the statement issued yesterday, in Chicago, by the President of ASA-USA, Mike Iloegbunam, and made available to newsmen, the association further described the choice of Obi as a welcome development.

“We extend our sincere congratulations to former governor Peter Obi, as a worthy vice presidential choice by former vice president of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, who recently won the nomination of PDP as its presidential candidate in the 2019 general election.

“It is our hope that Obi’s universally acknowledged accomplishments and a record of great performance in office, whose fruits have immensely benefited the expectant masses of the good people of Anambra State, will be replicated at the national level.”