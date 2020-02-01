<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kings, elders and religious leaders from Urhobo Kingdom in Delta State stormed the National Assembly at the weekend to express solidarity with the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, warning all mischief makers to leave their son alone or incur the wrath of Urhobo people.

While stressing that such fruitless exercise leads to self-destruction, the leaders said an attack on their son, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, is an attack on the Urhobo Nation.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders consisting of traditional and religious leaders from Delta Central Senatorial District, members of the apex socio-cultural umbrella body of the Urhobo people, the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), as well as the academia, Professor Sam Ibodje said the Wednesday judgement of the FCT High Court, Abuja had further vindicated the lawmaker.

Recall that on Wednesday, Justice Othman Musa of the FCT High Court in Bwari Abuja, dismissed the suit challenging the eligibility of the Deputy President of the Senate over an alleged conviction in the United States of America.

The court held that the case against Omo-Agege in the US was merely a non-criminal trial and awarded N1million fine against the claimant, Incorporated Trustees of Patriotic Youth Organisation of Nigeria, for wasting the time of the court.

Professor Ibodje emphasised the immense role of the Urhobo Nation in the Nigerian project.

While passing a vote of confidence on Senator Omo-Agege, he pointed out that this is the all-time highest position any of its descendants had ever attained.

He therefore urged the Urhobos at home and in Diaspora to be vigilant and resist any attempt to rubbish one of its own.

According to him, DSP Omo-Agege is not only an asset to the Urhobo Nation in particular but the country in general.

He pointed out that political detractors are afraid of the rising profile of the Senator, adding that the Delta Central lawmaker has brought clear-cut path to development through the introduction of six impactful bills in the first five six months of the Ninth Assembly.





He noted that character assassination against Omo-Agege may not be unconnected with the politics of 2023.

He said: “It is no longer news that political activities in the Nigerian political landscape are full of mudslinging. However, it is only reasonable that such smear campaigns must have some limits. It is also of note that Delta State in particular, and South-South geopolitical zone in general, are laden with many political gladiators who see the rising profile and towering personality of the Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as a great threat to their political survival. Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is an astute politician who has worked very hard to achieve his present political status, and the entire Urhobo Nation, including his political distracors are witnesses to this fact.

“We are aware that all these acts of character assassination are motivated by 2023 politics and the rising profile of the Senator in the South-South geopolitical zone.

“The smear campaign also has political undertone aimed at destabilizing the rather stable National Assembly that has achieved a smooth and peaceful working relationship with the Executive arm of government that is moving the nation to the next level.

“It must therefore be noted that any attack on him is an attack on the interest of the Urhobo people; it will be unacceptable and vehemently resisted.

“The Urhobos are therefore using this medium to warn all mischief makers and their sponsors, who covertly work against our son, and by implication against the interest of the Urhobo people, to desist forthwith from such fruitless exercise that does no one any good, but rather leads to self-destruction.

“Any further attempt to distract this great man who, by dint of hard work, has attained such noble heights will not be tolerated by the Urhobo Nation”.

Some of the dignitaries at the solidarity visit include the Ovie of Agbarha-Otor Kingdom, HRM Richard Oghenevwogaga Ebelle; Ovie of Arhavwarhien, HRM Solomon Akporhiere Onojeta; Chief Ogbetuo Godwin among others.