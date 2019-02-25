



There was confusion at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rivers State Collation Centre, Port Harcourt, over the presidential election result of Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier, the Electoral Officer (E.O) told the State Collation Officers, that he saw his Collation Officer (C.O) the last time on Saturday afternoon adding that he had not seen or heard from him (C.O) till yesterday (Monday) morning at the INEC Head Office, Port Harcourt.

The Presiding Officer of the State Collation, Aniefon Essien, stepped down the Emohua LGA result, following a heated disagreement between agents of the political parties and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The agents had insisted that there was no collation in Emohua, following serious security challenges and alleged hijack of voting materials.