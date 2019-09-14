<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Unity Party of Nigeria in Ondo State has described the security situation of the state as worrisome and disturbing.

The party, therefore, urges the governor of the state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to strengthen the security apparatus to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the state.

The state Chairman of UPN, Mr Rotimi Boboye, stated this while speaking shortly after the party’s state working committee meeting on Saturday, in Akure.

“We had a meeting today to review the political situation in our dear state and how UPN could be moved forward.

“We also talked about the worrisome security situation in the state, especially in Akure, the state capital.

“There is a place called Ijoka in Akure metropolis where bandits do carry out their nefarious activities without being checked.

“Just this week, a professor from one of the state-owned universities was kidnapped and his dead body was later found. Up till now, nobody has been arrested,” he stated.

According to him, there is no guarantee of safety for the people of the state, adding that provision of security is one of the constitutional obligations of any governor.

“There are security votes for governors, but we don’t know how judiciously are they being spent by them. If they are being judiciously spent, we believe that security lapses would have been taken care of in the country.

“So, we want to appeal to the governor to address the issue of insecurity and increase his efforts so that people can sleep with two eyes closed,” Boboye said.