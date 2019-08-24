<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, the Unity Party of Nigeria, and Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Kogi State has called for credible, free and free election.

The call was made yesterday in Lokoja at a one day symposium convened by a former House of Assembly Candidate of UPN, Seyi Babaeko.

The convener said the symposium became imperative in view of the violence and cry of manipulations that characterised the last general election in the state.

Babaeko said: “The gathering today for the symposium was a calling of the deep calling unto the deep. The program was not only educating, but also interactive and a right step, in the right direction for the repositioning of Kogi State.

“The November 16th governorship election in Kogi State has given us as citizens the ample opportunity for us to hope for a new beginning. Hence, it is time for all sons and daughters of the Confluence State to be fully involved in electing the next governor.

“As a candidate for the Kogi State House of Assembly in the last election, I am going to be part and a leading voice for the coalition of opposition parties that will provide the next governor and we will decide who and which direction to go after all parties primary election. Collectively we must push Kogi State to work from her mechanistic and moribund State.

“I want to appeal to all the winning candidates of their parties for the election and all Kogi people to shun every form of violence before, during and after the election.”

Guest speaker at the event, Barr. Bello Adamu Esq, who is the executive Director, Interactive Disputes Mediators, said only free, fair and credible elections will save Nigeria from bloodbaths and litigations after the election.

The mediator also decried the Winners -take -it- all syndrome of Nigeria polity, said it has contributed to the do or die election as well as eroded good governance in the democracy.

“Governance must be inclusive, governance is not only being in office to influence or rule, but to aggregates peoples together to get the best for the society.

“We must disabuse the winners -take- it -all syndrome in Nigeria politics; that is why Nigeria elections are full of violence. Appointees of government must be across party divides not only for party loyalty.”

Barr. Adamu also charged the opposition parties to provide quality opposition to ruling parties, “Political parties who are not in power must provide good opposition by agitating for good governance.”

He said that candidates in Kogi “Must mobilize public opinion not against individual or government, but for policies that will favour the society. They must mould institutions that will outlive them, they must think about the people and not the parties.”