



A Professor in the Department of Health Promotion, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Shehu Adaramaja, has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ondo State APC Gubernatorial Aspirants Screening Committee.

Reacting to the appointment on Monday, the Dean, Faculty of Education, Unilorin, Prof. Medinat Salman, described the appointment as a welcome development as it would be an opportunity for the institution to offer another significant contribution towards the political development of Nigeria.

Salman described the appointee as a great colleague and a hardworking and committed academic who takes every task assigned to him with utmost seriousness and integrity expected of resourceful intellectuals.

The dean said that the appointment is a honour to the university, saying that Unilorin was not established for teaching and research only, but also to offer other forms of positive services to the society.





Newsmen report that the appointment of Adaramaja was contained in a statement signed by Mr Yekini Nabena, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APCs, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Ilorin.

According to the statement, Nabena said that the committee is expected to ensure that all those that will participate in the contest meet all the requirements constitutionally desirable for would-be Governor of a State.

The committee, according to Nabena, was to ensure that the standard-bearer of the governing party in the forthcoming elections in Ondo State and the party would be free of litigations over eligibility that is becoming the face of electioneering in Nigeria.

It said: “other members of the Committee, is the party’s former Interim National Secretary, Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa, as the Chairman, Mr Solomon Johny, and Mr Ayobami Oyalowo, among others.