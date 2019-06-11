<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A final year law student of the University of Jos, Mr Ayuba Abok, on Monday emerged Speaker of the 9th Plateau State House of Assembly.

Abok, a first time lawmaker, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, is representing Jos East Constituency.

Born in 1986, Abok holds a diploma in Law and he is currently a 500-level law student of the University of Jos. He is married and he has two children.

Ibrahim Baba Hassan, representing Jos North-North constituency, who was one time Deputy Speaker of the house, nominated Abok as Speaker.

This was seconded by a first timer, Mrs Esther Dusu, a member representing Jos North-West who defeated the former speaker, Peter Azi.

Before Monday, Hassan who had been in the house since 1999 was seen as a likely candidate for the post of the Speaker.

Also on Monday, the 6th Ebonyi House of Assembly re-elected Francis Nwifuru and Odefa Obasi as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively following the proclamation by Governor David Umahi.

Nwifuru is a third term lawmaker while Obasi is a four term lawmaker.