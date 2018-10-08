



The pioneer national vice chairman, North East of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Umar Duhu, has said that they worked for the emergence of governor Muhammadu Umar Jibrilla Bindow because he has performed creditably well in the last three years.

According to Duhu, since politics is local, there was no way people leaving outside the state could pick the ticket when their governor deserved a second term, judging from his performance.

“These unpatriotic malignant posture of self acclaimed diaspora political actors whose political exuberance has truncated their focalised centrum and kept pushing their prism of marketable stride in the state of a no political value, remains arenaceous,” Duhu said

According to him, the pull down syndrome module orchestrated by some people has furthered an increased penchant likeable resolved and love for governor Bindow, calling on the people to unite and work for the success of the APC in 2019.

“If one ask if governor Bindow would achieve this landmark political feet a forth night ago, no one would have been in the affirmation stance. But governor Bindow has achieved a political landscape that need to be supported.”