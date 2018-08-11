The Pioneer National Vice Chairman North East of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Umar Duhu, has said that he constituted the first party executive in Adamawa State led by Binta Masi Garba.

Duhu who was responding to a statement credited to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federal (SGF) Engr Babachir Lawal, accusing Governor Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow and the APC leadership in the state of sectionalism, said the former SGF has no political value.

According to Duhu, the first executives of the APC in Adamawa State was constituted by him and not Lawal.

“Let me also use this medium to clear falsehood and an impression created by Mr Lawal and put the records straight. There was no time Mr Lawal responsible for the formation of any former Adamawa State APC democratically elected Ward, Local Government and the State Executive Committee Members of the Party,” Duhu said, adding, “It was when I Umar Duhu, held swear as the Pioneer National Vice Chairman, North East of the APC that I constituted the former Sen. Binta Masi led executive.”

According to Duhu, the former SGF was never near the venue nor participated in the processes that brought the Adamawa APC executive to the throne.

“It is also evident that, Mr. Lawal has never contested any and won nor did he ever won his polling unit to the ruling APC. Mr. Lawal only got six votes for President Buhari and no votes for governor Bindow at his Kwambula Ward polling unit, yet President Buhari appointed him as the SGF.”

“Therefore, there’s no basis for any comparison between Mr. Lawal and governor Bindow. Governor Bindow has won election as Senator of Adamawa North Senatorial Zone and as governor of Adamawa State without any input from Mr. Lawal and his likes.”

“I defeated Mr. Lawal squarely to win the position of the National Vice Chairman North East at the June 14, 2014 APC National Convention. But, for some permutations and respect for my leaders and the APC which I am number six on its registration at INEC, I conceded my victory,” Duhu said while asking the party executive to expel Lawal from the party.