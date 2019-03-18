



Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) lawmakers have endorsed President Yoweri Museveni to continue leading the party and the state.

The parliamentary caucus in Kyankwanzi District unanimously endorsed the Chobe resolution by the party’s central executive committee (CEC) to have President Museveni continue leading.

NRM Spokesman Rogers Mulindwa, in a statement on Sunday, said the legislators’ position was taken shortly after party secretary-general Justine Kasule Lumumba’s presentation titled: Towards 2021: Milestones and Strategies for the NRM Party.

Ms Lumumba read out to members the Chobe resolutions.

ECONOMIC AGENDA

The motion, mover Ms Hellen Asamo, representing People with Disabilities (PWDs) in eastern region, said Uganda needed President Museveni now more than ever before for his firm guidance and mentorship of the party membership.

“Her position was unanimously seconded before the legislators took a break,” Mr Mulindwa said.

While meeting at Chobe Safari Lodge in Nwoya District last month, the CEC members endorsed a number of resolutions to consolidate the party’s political and economic agenda, including the need to maintain President Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, at the helm of the party and the country.

SIXTH TERM

That, the members argued, would foster the continued strengthening of Uganda’s socio-economic agenda.

If afforded an all-clear sign by the National Executive Committee and the National Delegates’ Conference, the endorsement would mean Mr Museveni, already in power for 33 years, would seek a record sixth re-election.

The next General Election is two years away, in 2021, according to a roadmap the Electoral Commission released late last year.