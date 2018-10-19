



Emmanuel Udom, Akwa Ibom State governor, said on Thursday that his office had got briefs of plans by the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to cause mayhem in the state.

Governor Emmanuel said the APC’s plan would end in futility.

He described the antics of the ruling party as a deliberate ploy to distract his administration from delivering its mandate ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Recall that the Senate was thrown into confusion on Wednesday when Senator Godswill Akpabio tried to respond to an allegation from a colleague that the APC was plotting crisis in Akwa Ibom in order to compromise the polls in the state next year.

There have been reports of a spat between Governor Emmanuel and his predecessor, Senator Akpabio, since the latter defected to the APC recently, a development that has heightened political tension in the state.

Udom was at the State House, Abuja, to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, and he told reporters that God was the ultimate giver of power, and that he was not afraid of losing re-election next year.

“When it comes to power, it is only God who determines, and we are conscious of that. We are professionals who have made names in other places. So, when people just discuss some of these things we keep doing our own businesses.

“At times, some of these things are to distract you, but we refuse to be distracted. We play politics of development and our people are seeing that.

“So, whatever would have tried in any way to distract us, we don’t want to be distracted. So, don’t be bothered about that. It is only God who determines what happens the next minute, not man. And no man is God.”

He said anyone planning violence and war in Akwa Ibom was wasting his time as people of the state had resolved to be peaceful and would remain so.

Nonetheless, he pointed out that threats from any quarters were being noted even at the level of the presidency, and that he believed there was no cause for alarm.

According to him, “At the moment, Akwa Ibom State is very peaceful. We only hear of those plots. I am sure you people heard where people were pronouncing that ‘Warsaw saw War’ and that’s what they wish Akwa Ibom would be.

“But we, indigenes, are saying no, we are peaceful and we want to maintain peace. Whoever wants to live by ‘Warsaw saw war’ will also see war on his own, not within the state.

“Election does not call for that. Our own democracy is about development, and I think we’re conscious of that. As of today, in terms of internal security, we are still doing very well and we’ll continue to carry everybody along.

“I think it is being noted. On actions expected that’s not for me, I am not the C-in-C. The C-in-C knows the action to take. The president is the father for all.”

He said he was not at the Villa over that issue, but to discuss with the president on developmental issues concerning Akwa Ibom.

Back at home, the government has raised the alarm over its suspicion that the APC was out to derail governance in the state.

The government said the approach to politicking by the APC, supported by the Federal Government, was a deliberate plan to stir up violence and insecurity in the state and scare off investors the administration had succeeded in attracting.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday evening at the state police headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, where the state commissioner for Environment, Iniobong Essien, was being drilled before being taken to force headquarters, Abuja, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Charles Udoh, described the move as test running of the Warsaw threat by an APC member, Godswill Akpabio.

Giving a background into the situation which led to Essien’s arrest and further detention, Udoh said: We all woke up one day and found out that an official of the state, the Commissioner for Environment, has been invited for a discussion with the police on instruction from Abuja, over a dispute on a billboard location.

“The billboard is located in a densely populated area. The approval before locating the billboard was not followed to the letter because it was not located where it should have been located.

“Secondly, structural standard was compromised, so the Commissioner for Environment, whose duty it was to supervise issues relating to the environment in Akwa Ibom State, took necessary steps to ensure that the properties around the vicinity were secured, especially as the design and structural integrity of the billboard were compromised.

“So, on that account, he was invited by the police, and that was two days ago.

“Government stepped in, and it required the SSG to sign an undertaking to bail him.

“Today, the instruction was given that he and the Chairman of Uyo Local Government council, Imoh Okon, should be brought to Abuja for further questioning.

“And the question I ask is: these are officers of government, appointed and elected, carrying out their legitimate duties and here they are intimidated by the officers of the law.

“Government is therefore worried because we were all witnesses to the famous Warsaw saw war statement.

“Recall that Akwa Ibom, in the last three years, has been one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, that is why investors are coming in.

“The threat is clearly a script being perpetrated, being rehearsed, and being played out, but it is worrisome because this invitation of violence and insecurity may throw our young men back on the streets if it succeeds in scaring off investors.”

The Information Commissioner, therefore, called on the Akwa Ibom people and Nigerians in general to rise against any attempt to use intimidation and federal might as political weapons against opponents or members of other political parties.