National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has declared that a vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC, is a vote for the continuation of the killing of citizens across the country.

Prince Secondus said this on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state while presenting flag to the PDP gubernatorial candidate Prof Olusola Eleka for the July 14 2018 governorship election.

The National Chairman told the people of Ekiti that a vote for APC would mean a vote for continuous killings and appropriation of their land to the herdsmen.

In a statement from the National Chairman’s media office signed by the media Adviser Ike Abonyi, Prince Secondus warned the people of Ekiti state against voting for the APC candidate Dr Kayode Fayemi who would take their land and give to the herdsmen.

He said that Feyemi and APC have nothing good to offer Ekiti people because when he was here in the past he did nothing and was rejected.

“You know those behind the killings in the country, if you vote for APC you are voting for killers and herdsmen to take your lands”

“They are killing and arresting our leaders, they can never arrest everybody, you must not be afraid of their intimidation, cast and protect your votes until it’s counted and result declared.

Prince Secondus said that the victory in Ekiti come July 14 would be the beginning of a rescue mission by a rebranded, repositioned PDP that is ready to take back power from the APC in 2019.

“From Ekiti our victory dance will go to Osun in September in an onwards journey to Abuja in February next year to complete the rescue mission for the country.

Five Presidential aspirants of the party, former Vice Atiku Abubakar’ former Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido, former Sokoto state governor Attahiru Bafarawa, former Kaduna state governor Ahmad Makarfi and Gombe state governor Ibrahim Dankwambo spoke to the unprecedented lively crowd.

Ten of the 11 PDP state governors all graced the occasion and poured the solidarity of their people to the people of Ekiti state ahead of July 14. Members of the revered Board of Trustees of the party led by its Chairman Senator Walid Jibrin were also present in large numbers.

Earlier before the rally, the National Chairman led PDP leaders that included the Presidential aspirants and serving and former state governors to pay courtesy call on the traditional ruler of Ado Ekiti.

Former PDP state governors and Ministers as well as other leaders also graced the well attended rally that clearly showed that a rebranded PDP under Prince Secondus is now one huge family again ready to regain their lost glory..