The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has over the weekend described Governor Seriake Dickson as the best governor in Nigeria.

He also hailed the tireless efforts of Governor Dickson at ensuring that the PDP remains cohesive and stable not only in his state, but also at the national level.

A press statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary Francis Ottah Agbo noted that Secondus gave the commendation when he led members of the PDP National Working Committee and the Board of Trustees to Toru-Orua in Bayelsa State to commiserate with Governor Dickson and his family over the demise of his 72 year old mother, Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson popularly called Mama Gogo.

Secondus said Governor Dickson has over the years helped to build a strong PDP into a global brand and has continued to support the party. As Chairman of the PDP National Reconciliation Committee, the PDP chief said the governor helped to restore peace and unity to the party at all levels.

Condoling with Governor Dickson on behalf of the National Working Committee over the passage of his mother, Prince Secondus, described the death of Mrs. Dickson as shocking.

The PDP national chairman who said Mama Go-go was the governor’s back bone assured that PDP will both physically and spiritually participate in giving Mrs. Dickson a befitting burial.

His words: “Mrs. Dickson was a powerful praying mother, no wonder you are so successful in your political career. She was on her knees praying and blessing you everyday. She was a great and unassuming community leader whose services to mankind have endeared her to many.

Responding, Governor Dickson expressed appreciation to members of the PDP National Working Committee for identifying with him and the Dickson family in their moment of grief, noting that his mother was also a staunch member of the PDP.

Governor Dickson used the occasion to inform them of his intention to immortalise his mother’s legacies of love and compassion by instituting the Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson Memorial Cancer Screening Centre.

According to the governor, the project is a private initiative aimed at stemming the rising cases of cancer, which has been silently destroying lives.

“This is part of my own crusade to kick out cancer. At the appropriate time, I will reach out to people of goodwill to support the initiative and possibly save the next life.”

These are the times we are confronted by our mortality and limitations. My family and I take solace in your visit and we feel honoured. It’s a tough period for us. The loss of a mother is not what one should wish anybody. She lived a life of love, care and compassion.”

In his brief comments, National Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Sen. Walid Jibrin, prayed God to grant the Dickson’s family and the community the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Members of the South-South Zonal Executive of the PDP led by its Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, the Bayelsa State Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairmen as well as the state leadership of the Civil Service also offered their condolences to the Governor.