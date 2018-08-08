The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, has said that he knows why the erstwhile Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, dumped the opposition PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He described as “unfortunate” Akpabio’s decision to join the APC, saying it must have been triggered by “self-preservation and not borne out of any rational strategic political thinking.”

He claimed that the senator, who was also a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, has walked against the tide and endangered his political career.

Secondus said this in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr. Ike Abonyi, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Akpabio was received into the APC at an impressive ceremony at the Ikot Ekpene township stadium.

The ceremony was attended by many bigwigs of the APC, including the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole; National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors and senators of the APC.

Secondus said that he found it strange that Akpabio would dump the PDP to join the APC, describing the ruling party as “a sinking ship” which every other person is finding his way out of.

The PDP chairman said whatever caused Akpabio’s action must have been triggered by self-preservation and not borne out of any rational strategic political thinking.

According to Secondus, Akpabio’s decision did not enjoy the blessing of the people of Akwa Ibom whose mandate he enjoyed for eight years as state governor and for nearly four years now as a senator.

“I cannot fathom any reason why on earth Senator Akpabio should work against the tide, moving at opposite direction to a place reasonable persons are escaping from.

“How on earth can anybody who has his eyes wide open be seen walking into danger knowingly?”

Secondus accused APC of arm-twisting and intimidating people into its fold “ostensibly to ruin and disintegrate the person involved.”

He called on the people of Akwa Ibom to be wise and know when to turn their back from a leader directing them to danger.

“I urge you to remain focused and continue to give support to your hard working governor, Emmanuel Udom, as he remains unrelenting in the delivery of democracy to the people,” Secondus counselled.