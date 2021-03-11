



At an emergency meeting of the PDP Board of Trustees (BOT) held yesterday, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, rendered the party’s quarterly account of programmes and activities, stating that the party suspended three zonal congresses in the southwest, North-central and North-west to give room for more reconciliations.

Also, the governors elected on the platform of the PDP are expected to hold an emergency meeting today to review the activities of the party.

This is coming as the Chairman of the PDP BoT, Senator Walid Jubrin urged members of the party at all levels to embrace peace and embark on reconciliations for the party to be victorious at the 2023 general election.

Secondus who was represented at the emergency BoT by the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Nazif Suleiman, told the meeting of the Board of Trustees that the party’s NWC had to suspend the zonal congresses in North-west, North-central and the South-west to enable a full and proper reconciliations among members.

According to the representative of the national chairman who said that the congress in the North-central zone was suspended because of the crisis in Plateau, Nasarawa and Niger states, explained that the congress in the zone will take place before the commencement of Ramadan fast.

Also, he announced that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party suspended the zonal congress in the southwest to enable the party effect proper reconciliation between the various factions in Ekiti State

Secondus said that he was happy to report to the BoT that the two main factions loyal to former Governor Ayo Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi in Ekiti State have resolved their squabbles, adding that the congress in the state will soon take place.





The national chairman informed the BoT that the congresses in South-east, South -south and the north-east zones were conducted successfully without hitches.

Also, the BoT was informed that the NWC have at last resolved the minority leadership crisis in the House of Representatives with Hon. Ndudi Elumelu recognised as the House Minority Leader.

According to the national chairman of the PDP, the Reconciliation and Strategy Committee led by the former senate president, Senator Bukola Saraki has been directed to wade into the zonal crisis in the North-west and North Central with the view of reconciling all stakeholders as that remains the only way to election victory in the forthcoming general elections.

In his response, the PDP BoT chairman, Senator Walid Jubrin directed all members of the board as well as the party to ensure proper reconciliation of all aggrieved members as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is already in deep crisis, which it may not recover from.

Senator Jubrin said, “the unity of the PDP is paramount as there cannot be any progress without unity. We shall continue to preach peace as the conscience of the party. We all know what is happening to the APC and they may not recover from their crisis.

“This is not the time for crisis. We must remain a united party. We must come to gather and solve whatever our differences may be and in line with the party constitution”, he said.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the governors elected on the platform of PDP will meet on Thursday, March 11 (today), to discuss the state of affairs of the party.

According to a source that spoke to newsmen, the chairman of the PDP governors’ forum, the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambawul has summoned the meeting, which would be the first meeting of the governors this year.