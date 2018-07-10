The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said members of the opposition were ready to be arrested, intimidated and even killed as the 2019 presidential election approached.

He said this when the thirty-nine political parties met in Abuja on Monday to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to field a single presidential candidate in 2019.

He said that the Buhari regime had been carrying on as if it had cowed every Nigerian, warning that there was no way the regime would kill all the opposing views.

He berated the regime for its actions, adding that the government of Buhari was planning to either arrest or jail vocal members of the opposition before the 2019 general elections.

He said, “Just last week, the APC conquest regime came up with Executive Order which all political watchers including civil society groups liken to Decree 2 of the military era.

“We know why they are doing this on the eve of a general election because they know the people have turned their back on them, but they want to retain power at all costs including cowing us down.

“But we cannot be cowed, if our heroes past had been cowed down we would not have democracy or a nation today.

“We must stand up for the rule of law to prevail or posterity would judge us harshly.

“Our leaders were fearless and united and they rescued this country from draconian regimes in the past.

“By what we are doing today, fear has taken flight and the spirit of God has taken over, we must stand up to defend our people.

“I therefore call on all of us to be strong, steadfast and courageous. Let’s chase out the APC in our lives and form a national government that will bring succour to our people.”