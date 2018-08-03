National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said that three more governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and some ministers in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet are in secret talks with his party over possible defection.

Secondus also gave leeway to the recent heavy-weight returnees who wished to contest various offices on the PDP platform to do so, saying, “the returnees have equal rights as the existing members.”

The party ostensibly gave room for Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, former governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to contest for its presidential ticket ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Speaking at the 81st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP yesterday in Abuja, the PDP National Chairman, said: “Three more governors and some ministers are coming to our fold, they (APC government) are not aware. Security and economy have collapsed, they are ‎not aware. There are killings in different parts of the country, they are not aware. Until we reclaim power in 2019, they won’t be aware of anything.”

Secondus also warned against any plot to impeach Saraki.

All other presidential aspirants on the platform of the party were present at the NEC except former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.