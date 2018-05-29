The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said Muhammadu Buhari is celebrating his last Democracy Day as Nigeria’s president.

Secondus, in his Democracy Day to Nigerians yesterday, called on the president to begin now to prepare his handover note because Nigerians cannot afford another misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) any longer from 2019.

The PDP National Chairman, in a statement by his Special Adviser on media, Ike Abonyi, described Buhari as a non-democrat who has put the country on the path of retrogression.

‎”If democracy must survive in our country, we must do away with APC and Nigerians are ready and willing to do just that because they cherish democracy as the best form of government,” Secondus added.

He said Nigerians are anxiously looking forward to the opportunity to dispense with the APC and the president, regretting that‎ Nigerians could find themselves in such horrible situation where, instead of celebrating freedom and good governance they are burying their loved ones and groaning in the avoidable hardship.

Secondus charged Nigerians to take their destiny in their own hands and be prepared to vote out APC in 2019 to save Nigeria’s democracy.

“Going by their poor record of performance in the last 36 months, and the determination of Nigerians to put the country in the right footing, this is the last Democracy Day this president will mark.

“Their agenda now is to intimidate, harass and scare opponents to create a police state,‎ which must be resisted by Nigerians who passed similar road before and came out victorious.

“The next Democracy Day May, 29, 2019 which Nigerians and indeed all lovers of democracy are anxiously looking forward to, would be a smooth transition from confusion and purposeless governance to real democracy which the Peoples Democratic Party is returning as gift to the nation,” PDP National Chairman stated.

Secondus regretted that the democracy, which PDP nurtured for 16 years has been bastardize by the APC through intolerance of opposing views.

He called on the international community to show more than passing interest in the events leading to Nigeria’s general election in 2019, alleging of APC’s plans to rig the election through intimidation and harassment of political opponents.