The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, has said if his party wins at the centre in 2019, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration will be probed on the way it spent the $322m looted funds recovered from the late dictator, General Sani Abacha.

He said this on Friday in Abeokuta during the meeting he held with the state executive and party faithfuls in the state, led by the state chairman, Sikirulahi Ogundele and governorship aspirant, Oladipupo Adebutu.

Others on Secondus entourage were the PDP Board of trustee chairman, Senator Walid Jubrin, former deputy national chairman, Southwest, Chief Bode George, former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara and members of the National working committee among other national leaders.

Secondus berated the anti-corruption war of the president, arguing that his administration claimed to be fighting corruption ‘whereas it is committing mother of corruption’ with Abacha’s loot.

He said, “They said they are fighting corruption and the mother of corruption is being perpetrated under this government. Abacha’s looted funds withdrawn and being given out to people. That is the mother of all corruption.

“How on earth will a government engage in mother of corruption? Abacha’s loot money has been withdrawn from the banks and being given to cronies.

“We want to assure President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress, that they will be held accountable. That is mother of corruption.

“No government will put money in baskets and starts sharing. When PDP takes over in 2019, we will ask them to refund every kobo of Abacha’s loot,

“It is primitive to be spending money without proper appropriation.

“I believe that the money is meant for the APC government for election in 2019 and they have started using it. If they do, when we take over, we will probe it.”

On Ekiti poll, he boasted that the party and its governorship candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka, would win the Saturday governorship election in the state.

He alleged that there were plans by the APC-controlled “Federal government to take Ekiti State by force but said no amount of intimidation can subvert the will of the people.”

He was confident that the party would win at national and state level in Ogun State on 2019.

Secondus said the national body would wade into the crisis of the party in Ogun and resolve it once and for all.

He said, “You will see signs and wonders. In a matter of weeks, there will be shaking and shifting. The APC government has nothing to offer, they are afraid. What they are doing today is not new, it has happened before. We can’t be intimidated.”