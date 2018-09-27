Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies have revealed their “rigging template” ahead of 2019 general election.

Secondus said this in his assessment of Thursday’s rerun election in Osun state.

He said INEC and security agencies “merely came out” to implement what they rehearsed and called it election.

The opposition leader said the picture of what is to come in 2019 is now clear and that it is now clear that APC is not ready for the election.

“Because they cannot face the nation, having failed woefully in governance and having exhausted their propaganda and lies, they resorted to dubious and mischievous strategies that could give them undeserved victory as is the case in Osun and Ekiti states,” he said.

“Democratic community all over the globe are watching and we would stop at nothing in highlighting them until the will of the people are allowed to prevail.”

The PDP leader warned security agencies to bear in mind that their allegiance and oath of office is to Nigeria and its citizens, not to any individual or ruling party.

Secondus said PDP would not relent until its stolen mandates in Ekiti and Osun states are retrieved from the “undeserving holders”.