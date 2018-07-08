Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the country has collapsed in the hands of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an interview with PUNCH, Secondus wondered why the federal government would blame politicians for the widespread killings in the country.

The PDP chairman accused the government of leaving the substance of the matter and diverting attention from the truth.

“Something is off beam. This is why I’m calling for an international inquest into the killings so that the international community can come unbiased. This is because the federal government has started blaming politicians for the killings,” he said.

“This is the same government that said the killers are from Libya, and that they are part of Boko Haram. They have now changed the narrative. They are now saying politicians are herdsmen. It is just a mere ploy to frame politicians and get them locked up. They even do that to members of their political party who do not share their ideas.

“They are doing that to us as well. They have left the substance and are now diverting attention from the truth. This country has collapsed in the hands of the president.”

While faulting the the move by the government of spending the recoverd Sani Abacha loot on the poor, Secondus accused the president of being insensitive.

“Didn’t the president claim that Abacha never stole any money? The president does not know what he says. This government is a wasteful one,” he said.

“Now, everything about the Abacha loot is a deceit. Who does he want to deceive? He wants to take or use it for election. Where in this world do you spend government money without budgeting for it? If you recover money from Abacha or any other person for that matter, put it in the budget.

“He wants to take it for election. He wants to deceive Nigerians. Did you see him in Lagos to commiserate with the people over the fire incident that led to the deaths of many people and more than 50 cars burnt? No, he will not go there because he is a sectional leader. This is an insensitive president. He does not care about the life of an ordinary Nigerian.”