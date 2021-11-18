Uche Secondus: Media misquoted him on PDP hierarchy

Prince Uche Secondus, suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has apologised to Chief Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the party, over alleged remarks he made regarding the leadership hierarchy of the PDP.

Recall that Secondus, had in the build-up to the 2017 National convention of the PDP said as a former Acting National Chairman of the PDP, he is superior in rank to George whose highest rank in the PDP was Deputy National Chairman.

However, George in an interview, revealed how he brought Secondus, whose tenure had expired as Rivers state chairman of the PDP to the National Secretariat of the party by lobbying former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Delta State governor, to make him emerge as National Organising Secretary.

A credible source said that Secondus had apologized to George and said he will forever acknowledge him as his leader and will not forget the role he played in his political ascendancy.

“He (Secondus) called Chief Bode George to apologize a few hours ago. He said he can never be rude to Chief George. He also said he never at anytime said as acting national chairman, he was senior to Chief George.

“On his part, Chief George said he bears no grudge against Secondus. He only spoke his mind in order to set the records straight and the need for the PDP to be repositioned in order to return it to the era when it was the dominant political force in Nigeria.”