National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, on Wednesday, decried the incessant loss of lives and property in the country.

He said Nigerians now live in fear due to persistent killings across the country while the Federal Government does nothing to salvage the situation.

Secondus spoke, in Sokoto, when he led some party leaders to condole Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over the recent killing of 39 people in Sokoto village.

He also noted that since governors have no control over security in their states, the Federal Government should be held responsive.

Be believed that President Muhammadu Buhari should focus on addressing the security challenges bedeviling the country rather than embarking on foreign trips.

Said he, “For how long will the government put in place the necessary security architecture to tackle these problems? The federal government is doing nothing and the governors have no control over security in their states,” he said.

He stated that Nigerians were going through pains and tired of wanton killings across the country.

The PDP national chairman lamented that the killings were too many while the people live in perpetual fear of the unknown.