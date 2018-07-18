The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Uche Secondus, Wednesday said the federal government is insensitive to the plight of Nigerians and has failed woefully to secure the country.

Secondus, who was accompanied by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and four former governors, made the remark during a condolence visit to the Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal over the killing of 40 people in Tabbane village of Rabah Local Government Area of the state.

He said the federal government has failed in the area of security which is the primary responsibility of the government.

According to Secondus, President Muhammadu Buhari should focus on addressing the security challenges bedevilling the country rather than embarking on foreign trips.

“People are dying daily and the president is moving around the world. I believe that his recent trip to The Netherlands is unnecessary.

“For how long will they put in place the necessary security architecture to tackle these problems? The federal government is doing nothing and the governors have no control over security in their states,” he said.

He maintained that Nigerians were going through pains and tired of wanton killings across the country.

The PDP national chairman lamented that the killings were too many while the people live in perpetual fear of the unknown.

“Nigerians are now living in pains and fear of the unknown because the killings are too many, from Zamfara to Sokoto, Borno, Benue, Plateau, Taraba and Adamawa states. What we see everyday is bloodshed across the nation.

“For how long shall the innocent be killed while the government does nothing. Our people are weeping and tired with widows, fatherless and motherless children everywhere. It is so painful and worrisome,” Secondus said.

He condoled with the government and people of Sokoto over the killing of 40 people by bandits in the state last week.

“We are in Sokoto in solidarity with the people that lost their loved ones and I urge you to take heart in this period of sorrow,” he added.

Responding, Governor Tambuwal thanked the PDP leadership for the visit and prayed God to reward them.

The PDP leaders later held a close door meeting with Tambuwal which lasted for 30 minutes.

The PDP chairman was accompanied by former governors of Kano, Jigawa, Sokoto and Ogun States, Ibrahim Shekarau, Suleiman Lamido, Attahiru Bafarawa and Gbega Daniel.

Others were PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Senator Walid Jibril, former Minister of Special Duties Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, Abdul Ningi, among others.