



The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, during his speech at the opening session of the caucus meeting of the party in Abuja, raised the alarm that there might be no election in 2023 if the military continued to participate during elections as they were allegedly used during the February 23 elections.

He stated that the alleged involvement of the military in the elections was undemocratic and unconstitutional.

He said they were committed to going to the tribunal, adding that they might file the case on Tuesday.

According to him, it is surprising that the National Peace Committee had allegedly kept silence over the alleged intimidation and harassment of Atiku, his acquaintances and some PDP stalwarts.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure that Saturday’s elections were free, fair, transparent and credible.

Secondus said, “On February 23, 2019, how will history judge you (Buhari)? How will the next generation judge you? In fact, there may not be election in 2023, it may just be announcement because if you have the military on your side, you do not need the people, you do not need to campaign. All you need to do is to put the figure on election day and announce. Is that what is going to happen again on March 9?”

The PDP chairman urged the military to remain professional in the discharge of their duties, adding that they must not allow themselves to be used by politicians.

He said, “We appeal to the authorities especially our professional military men and women that this has never happened before. They must have a rethink. If they want to participate in politics, they are free to do so. I think it happened in Thailand where the military and civilians can contest and share offices. If our constitution is changed to contain that, it is a happy development but whereas the constitution says they are not part and parcel of the process, is that what is going to happen on March 9?

“The son-in-law to our presidential candidate was arrested without justification; he has been detained and has not been released. His personal lawyer has been detained and the leaders of our country are keeping quiet; the Peace Committee is keeping quiet. Everyone here is keeping quiet.”

Secondus alleged that Buhari had unleashed a full-blown dictatorship on Nigerians. He said he was hopeful of God’s intervention, adding that with the collective efforts of the people, Nigeria would be rescued.