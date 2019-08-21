<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, says that the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration has not made any meaningful achievement, but only succeeded in foisting hunger, insecurity and economic hardship on Nigerians.

Secondus, who knocked the APC-led Federal Government for lacking a viable economic blueprint, equally declared that killings and suicides had become the order of the day under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP national chairman spoke on Tuesday night at the unification meeting of the Ogun State chapter of the party, held in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The meeting was attended by loyalists of the immediate past Senator of Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu, supporters of former House of Representatives member, Ladi Adebutu and former members of the party who returned from their various parties.

Secondus declared that APC has demonstrated that it lacked the wherewithal to salvage the insecurity and parlous economic situation in Nigeria, saying the party has only fooled Nigerians into voting them into power.

He added that Nigerians have become objects of ridicule and disgrace outside the country as a result of “bad governance” of the Buhari administration.

The PDP national chair said that the party will conduct congresses next year to ensure a formidable party is put in place ahead of 2023.

“There is so much hunger and killings in the land such that we have never witnessed such before. The number of people that have been killed since the inception of this APC government is so much that you can’t place the record. Every day you wake up to hear the killings in Zamfara, Taraba, Enugu and across the nation. There is no state in Nigeria where they have not been killings and suicides.

“We must be wise and unite ourselves because we are all democrats. The entire world is watching. The will of God must be done. Nigerians have been fooled by the APC. Do you have economic blueprint? The economy has collapsed. Nigeria is divided and we are being disgraced outside the country,” Secondus stated.

While commending Ogun PDP and Adebutu for the peace and unity, the party national chairman called for more cooperation among party members, submitting that “if PDP in Ogun had worked as one during the governorship election, our candidate would have been in the Government House by now.”

In his remark, Adebutu, explained that the unification meeting was to heal the wound caused by the internal crisis that rocked the party ahead of the governorship election.

He urged party members to forget the past and forge ahead in unity in order to be a formidable opposition platform in the state.

The former House of Representatives member said that he retained his ambition for the governorship of Ogun state come 20023, calling on others with similar ambition to vie with him in a manner that will lubricate internal democracy.