The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is dying and would soon be history in Nigeria.

The PDP boss said that the ruling APC is swimming in the valley of corruption and has dragged the nation’s economy down.

Secondus, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, said this in Yola, Adamawa State capital on Saturday at PDP state rally.

Secondus said the APC led Federal Government has not been able to disburse funds to states and projects because of confusion and corruption that have bedeviled the administration.

He said that a rebranded and repositioned PDP is clearly the party of choice determined and ready to rescue Nigeria from the hands of APC mess.

He said: “PDP is determined to end the circle of continued bloodletting in the country. As a sign of a drowning party, the APC administration is threatening everybody, the lives of reformed APC leaders are now in danger but we are not afraid, they can’t kill everybody.”

Secondus assured the people of Adamawa State that PDP under his watch will provide level playing grounds for all aspirants of the party.