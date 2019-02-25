



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Uche Secondus has said that some of the Presidential Election results from states being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at its collation centre in Abuja, were incorrect and unacceptable by the party.

Three of the results, such as Ondo, FCT Abuja, and Abia were in favour of the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

But Secondus at the party’s presidential campaign office, Legacy House, Abuja, said some of the polling units result from states, including Nasarawa, narrowly won by Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress had been tampered with.

Secondus said that the party’s collation centres have all ‘original results’ from every polling unit, in every ward, in every Local Government Area (LGA).

He said the international community is aware of the results.

He accused the presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC), and INEC officials of trying to “alter” the course of history and disenfranchise our people through the cancellation and manipulation of figures for results already announced at polling units, nationwide, in LGAs, where PDP, had commanding votes.

He also alleged that the APC in collusion with INEC had taken aggressive steps, mostly through inducements, manipulation and incarcerations, using the elements of state power, such as the police, DSS, the army and the EFCC, to silence the voices of the people.

He said this was being done in full view of the ‘watching world’, and in spite of the commitment by PDP and its agents to adhere to every laid down rule for the 2019 general elections,

“As results trickled in on Sunday, Feb. 24th, clearly putting the PDP in the lead, the ruling party and President Buhari dispatched high-ranking officials to coercively influence outcomes in different geopolitical zones in the country.

“For example, the minister of the interior was dispatched to the North West of the country.

“The Secretary of the Government of the Federation was dispatched to the North East of the country; while the Attorney General and Minister were dispatched to the South East and South-South regions”.

He claimed that INEC IT server was hacked by agents of the APC to manipulate results and alleged that the result in Wurno LGA in Sokoto state was tampered with, with the addition of 10, 000 illegal votes.

NAN reports that in the actual result declared for the council be the Returning Officer, Dr Francis Patrick, APC scored 20, 307 while PDP scored 9, 847 out of 33, 048 total votes cast in the presidential election.

Secondus further claimed: “Additionally, violent and destructive attacks have been meted out to officials while counting at Lafia St. and police barracks polling units.

”As if these provocations are not enough, our agents and officials are constantly arrested and in many cases locked-up for complaining that Card Readers were not in use in many Northern states, implying that all results from the Northern part of the country where Card Readers were not used should be voided in accordance with INEC guidelines.

”I also believe, the arrest of Eng. Buba Galadima, who has been a great symbol of what is courageous about our people goes to show that one man’s ambition is greater than our collective good, and most probably worth the blood of all Nigerians.

“In that context, I call for Buba Galadima’s immediate and unconditional release, as well as that of all officials and agents of the PDP, in the Southwest, who were mostly arrested on the eve of the elections where intimidation became the APCs sole election strategy.”

Secondus said that in spite the provocations, intimidation and attempts to hijack Nigeria’s democracy the PDP was on course to victory and the Presidency; “therefore, remain resolute and steadfast, because our party shares in your uncertainty and suffering, which must decisively come to a good end for us all.”

He appealed to the leadership of INEC to remain impartial and not become willing agents to disenfranchise Nigerians and derail the country’s democracy, “because the world is watching, and history will indeed pass judgment.”