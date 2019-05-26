<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Prince Uche Secondus, National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday advised President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to work with state governors to address the insecurity ravaging the nation.

Secondus also told the President and his party to involve other relevant stakeholders in any strategy aimed at tackling the worsening security situation in the country.

The PDP National Chairman, in a statement by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at a victory thanksgiving service by Governor Nyesom Wike.

He pointed out that federal government has lost focus and idea of how to handle the security challenges, adding that the security problems are overwhelming because the government has detached itself from the people through its isolationist system of governance.

“You cannot isolate the people you govern and expect to get the necessary cooperation and support needed to tackle issues like security.”