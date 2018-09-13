National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, on Wednesday said that the 2019 general election is under serious threat because the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the federal government are not disposed to conducting free and fair polls.

The Chairman also claimed that the nation is gradually sliding into another recession.

Secondus, who stated this when he received officials of the European Union (EU), added that available intelligence to the Party showed that the government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are plotting to rig the election.

“Where we are today, Nigeria is sitting on the keg of gun powder, the international community must make a statement that unless the election is free and fair, it becomes an illegitimate,” Secondus said.

The PDP Chairman said that PDP is concerned that the level of preparation of the ruling government and the electoral commission is disappointing, adding, “Our major concern is that INEC and security agencies are working hand in hand to rig the election for the APC.

“What they did in Ekiti State in July and they are still preparing to repeat it in Osun on September 22, is enough evidence that they are not ready to conduct free, fair and credible elections

“The Chairman of INEC Prof Mahmood Yakubu should go beyond verbal promises and put into action credible and practical processes for election.

Prince Secondus said that the APC is not preparing for election because they know they have nothing to offer the electorates having so divided the country and dragged the economy almost to a comatose state.

“This government has divided the country, borrowed over N11 trillion yet hunger is ravaging our people as the economy slides.

“Records shows that more Nigerians have been killed in the last three years than during the civil war yet the government remains insensitive to the situation,” he said.

Earlier, the EU leader, Bridget Markussen, Deputy Director (African Division), European Union External Action Services (EEAS) said, “the European union is here today to discuss preparations for the 2019 elections. I think the world will definitely be watching Nigeria for the months to come. We have worked together in every election since 1999.

“At European Union, we talk to all parties, all partners and we are looking forward to work together again to have free and fair elections and also to jointly work together to strengthen the process-the electoral and democratic processes and institutions and to make them to do their work.

“We know there are mature and strong political parties in Nigeria and you have a strong history. That is why we are here to discuss opportunities for cooperation.”

Meanwhile, PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan cautioned INEC over any plot to shift the 2019 election.

The party counseled President Muhammadu Buhari and APC to perish the thoughts of staying in power a day beyond May 29, 2019.

The PDP also cautioned the Chairman of the INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu not to allow the APC and the Buhari Presidency to use him to execute their plots to frustrate the conduct of credible 2019 elections and push for illegal tenure elongation for President Buhari.

“The PDP is aware that the mooting of postponement of the already scheduled general elections by the INEC Chairman, is a product of series of clandestine meetings between his Commission and the APC on ways to frustrate the 2019 elections, having realized that there is no hope for President Buhari in the polls.

“Nigerians and the international community have also noted the various ploys by INEC to frustrate a credible elections, including its stiff opposition to the amendment of the Electoral Act by the National Assembly to check APC rigging plans in addition to its exposed collaborations with INEC to manipulate the voters register, enroll underage voters and secretly creating 30,000 illegal polling centers in certain remote areas from where it plans to allocate fictitious votes to the APC.

“Nigerians may recall that the PDP had earlier alerted of the plot by the Buhari Presidency to enmesh the 2019 elections into a needless controversy by deliberately delaying the presentation of the election budget to the National Assembly until the time the parliament was proceeding on annual recess.

“Ostensibly, to ensure that the election does not escape controversy, President Buhari demanded that the fund be taken from already approved budget for lawmakers’ constituency votes, despite entreaties by well-meaning Nigerians for a fresh budget for the elections.

“Seeing that Nigerians are standing shoulder to shoulder with the PDP to resist and dismantle their rigging machinery, the APC and Buhari Presidency are now trying to use INEC to frustrate the elections and cause crisis in our country.

“The PDP therefore rejects this plot by APC and INEC. The 2019 election must hold as scheduled. Nigerians are ready for elections and cannot wait to vote out President Buhari and his dysfunctional APC.”

The party warned INEC Chairman to open up, expose the Buhari Presidency and immediately commence the application of its constitutional First Line Charge funding instruments instead entangling itself with the plot to destroy our nation.