



The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu, on Tuesday, reassured that the party will deliver President Muhammadu Buhari in the rescheduled Presidential election.

Nwosu, who briefed journalists in Owerri, noted that the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly election has not dampened his zeal and that of his supporters, adding that they will come and enmasse to cast their votes for the President.

According to him, even though the postponement came at a great cost to Nigerians, it would have been more costly if at the end of the day the election was discovered to have been compromised.

In his words, “we are prepared to deliver President Muhammadu Buhari on February 23, there is no going back on that. We are still committed to our promise to deliver one million votes to President Muhammadu Buhari and not even the shock and disappointment of the postponement can alter our resolve”.

He continued that, “on the day that the election was scheduled to hold, we had already mobilized massively and we were sure of victory for the President before the election was postponed but we are back to the trenches and we are seriously mobilizing our members across the state ahead the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections”.

Nwosu, however, enjoined members of the party, as well as all his supporters across party lines to remain calm and rise above the pains and disappointment of the election postponement and focus on the job at hand, “we should not despair, we should remain resolute in our support for President Muhammadu Buhari and make that we come out and vote on the new date”.