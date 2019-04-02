<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the last elections in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has confirmed that his party, AA, is open to negotiation with his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday, Nwosu who trailed Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the APC have realised his popularity, adding that if called for an alliance, as long as it would bring back his mandate he was for it.

He said: “The national leadership of our party by now has realised (the mistake of) fielding a wrong candidate. I won in the last election; our case is already at the tribunal but reconciliation will bring the party together; we are ready to form an alliance with APC to get our mandate back.”

Nwosu said: “Just about two months of entry into a new party, we won two Federal House tickets; we won a Senate seat and more state House of Assembly seats; it is sad news that APC did not win governorship, Senate, House of Rep and even any state Assembly seat.”

He, however, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for not supporting any candidate during the last election, maintaining that if it were the PDP, the reverse would have been the case.

“Buhari should be commended; PDP would have dealth with us if they had the opportunity the president had.”

Speaking on Governor Rochas Okorocha’s certificate of return, Nwosu said he was optimistic he would get it. According to him “I am not surprised; our governor has never had it easy; he got in through supplementary election and now (under) duress; I wouldn’t be surprise if we have a duress election.”