



Malam Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Kaduna Central Senate seat with 355,242 votes in the Feb. 23 general elections.

Uba Sani, former Adviser to Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai on Political matters, defeated his closest rival Lawal Adamu of the PDP, who scored 195,497 votes.

The Returning Officer for INEC National Assembly elections, Prof. Zakari Muhammad of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria announced the results on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Uba Sani also defeated the incumbent, Sen Shehu Sani of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) who scored 70,613 votes.

Shehu Sani won the Senate seat on the platform of the APC in 2015, but defected to the PRP after he lost in the APC primaries.

Meanwhile, Mr Samaila Suleiman of the APC has won the Kaduna North Federal Constituency with 86,227 votes.

Suleiman defeated Mr Ali Muazu of the PDP, who scored 33,858 votes.