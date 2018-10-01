.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

The All Progressives Congress said it would remain united as a formidable force to reckon with, while still remaining the party to beat in next year’s general elections despite the challenges of defections from the party by some members of the National Assembly, some state governors and senators in Bauchi and other parts of the country.

Bauchi State APC chairman, Alhaji Uba Nana, who disclosed this said that the challenges faced by any political party are inevitable, especially at any season of campaigns and electioneering, explaining that what makes a political party, associations and any group of people to forge ahead with vigor is their ability to overcome challenges and remain united to confront external forces.

He revealed that plans were being perfected by some opposition political parties and other bad eggs within the party’s fold to destabilise the unity of the APC ahead of the 2019 general elections.

According to Nana, ‘’these defectors were elected on the platform of the APC in 2015 after they defected from other political parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party, “ adding “ As at that time, they had no chance of winning any elective office except on the platform of the APC.”

Nana said when the defectors clinched the tickets in 2015, they thought corrupt business will always be as usual and do what they want and get away with it.

“But when they found otherwise, they moved to dismantle the party. When they could not succeed, they took the decision to defect which will eventually end their political successes,” he alleged.