



President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to receive congratulatory and goodwill messages from world leaders following his victory in the February 23 presidential election.

Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, Buhari received separate telephone calls from UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, congratulating him on his re-election and wishing the Nigerian people progress and prosperity.

President Buhari thanked the two leaders for their unflinching support to Nigeria and her people, pledging commitment to continue working with them to advance various areas of cooperation.