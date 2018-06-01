A senatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State, Dr Olatunji Felder, has denied any crack in the party in the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, the Southern Senatorial district aspirant said the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the state party chairman, Mr. Ade Adetimehin are firmly in control of the party.

He said: “To say the least, such reports are unfounded and are being peddled by desperate detractors to distract both the governor and the state chairman in their bid to create needless turbulence for reasons only known to them.

“For the avoidance of doubt, as a critical stakeholder in the party in Ondo State, I make bold to say that the congresses were peaceful and represent the feelings and aspirations of majority members of the party.

“I urge the National leadership of the party to ignore those orchestrated reports by those who are bent on giving the Ondo State chapter of the party a bad name to cause needless problems.

“At a time like this in the life of our party, all that is required is support for good leadership as exhibited by Governor Akeredolu and Engineer Adetimehin.

“Both men have strived to bring together all members of the party by creating necessary platforms for participation both in governance and party activities. They can only be encouraged to continue the good work.

“As such, those behind the reported parallel congresses are either ignorant of the laudable efforts of the governor to unite the party or are deliberately being used to destabilise the party.”