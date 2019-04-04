<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said there is no crisis in the ruling party over the preparation for the setting up of the next state Executive Council by Governor-elect Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The party said the assignment will be performed by the next governor, following his inauguration on May 29.

Its chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, frowned at the misleading report by a section of the media that the issue had become a bone of contention between the Mandate Group and the Governorship Advisory Committee (GAC).

According to Balogun, the report was designed to cause disaffection in the party.

He said in a statement in Lagos that the fake and mischievous report was also meant to cause disaffection among GAC members and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Balogun said: “There is no looming crisis in Lagos APC. For the avoidance of doubt, the governor-elect, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is focused on the task ahead of him, which is to accelerate the development of the state and improve the wellbeing of Lagosians.

“He is taking his job step-by-step. No group or individual is knocking heads with another over cabinet. When he is inaugurated, by the grace of God on May 29, Governor-elect Sanwo-Olu will form his cabinet to the admiration of all and sundry.

“The Lagos APC is intact and solidly behind Mr. Sanwo-Olu. We all share the laudable dream of that visionary APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for a greater Lagos State that accommodates all, irrespective of social status, ethnic origin or religion.”