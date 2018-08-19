The All Progressives Congress, APC, has charged the Delta State government to come out and be truthful with the true financial position of the State rather than complaining of limited resources accrued to the State.

The party also accused the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration of allegedly orchestrating a barrage of complaints to justify its lackluster performance in infrastructure.

The party in a statement by the Delta State Publicity Secretary, Imonina Sylvester, stated that in the month of July, 2018, the government of Delta State received approximately the sum of N17 billion as federal allocation, over and above other States in Nigeria in addition to over N6billion from Internally Generated Revenue monthly and wondered why there is a huge chunk of infrastructural deficit in the state.

He said: “It is very appalling that despite the huge finances accruing to Delta State government account, there is huge infrastructural deficit.

“Majority of the civil servants are eating bread of sorrow for no fault of theirs amidst paucity of promotion. The ones that are lucky to be promoted have no promotion arrears paid to them while their salaries do not reflect their present position in the civil service.

“From available indices, it is clear that the governor does not mean well for Deltans as neighbouring States like Edo, Rivers and others who have lesser revenues accruing to them are ahead of Delta State in terms of infrastructural developments.”