Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion have destroyed Boko Haram camps along Kajeri village in Borno State.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, said the operation was made possible following a collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

Musa said two women and three children, suspected to have been kidnapped by the terrorists, were also rescued in the process around the bushes of Kajeri and Saleri villages.

He further stated that the rescued victims will be handed over to the appropriate agency for further action.

Meanwhile, the troops also recovered two Dane Guns, eight Cartridges, two torchlights, and one bicycle.