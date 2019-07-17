<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A witness invited by the petitioners before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has disagreed with the results of the last presidential election in Katsina State as claimed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

Lawal Mohammed Danja, who said he served as PDP Collation Agent in Danja Local Government in Katsina State, was invited as the 55th witness of Atiku and his party.

Under-cross examination by lawyer to President Muhammadu Buhari, Dayo Akinlaja (SAN), the witness said he disagreed with the scores of the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC). as pleaded by the petitioners.

In their petition, Atiku and the PDP conceded that the APC defeated them in the presidential election, a position, Danja disagreed with, insisting that he did not agree with the results as quoted by the petitioners.