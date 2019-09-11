<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Frank Ugboma (PDP-Oguta State Constituency) says his victory at the Election Petitions Tribubal sitting in Owerri, Imo, has renewed hope for the party and common man in the state.

The Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Owerri on Tuesday, dismissed the cases filed against Ugboma, contesting his victory at the Imo House of Assembly poll in the state.

The PDP lawmaker and INEC were dragged to court by Mr Henry Ezediaro and Nwosu Gilbert Chigozie, House of Assembly candidates of the Action Alliance (AA) and All Progressives Congress (APC) respectively.

The three-man panel presided over by Justice Roli Harriman, dismissed the case for lack of evidence, no grounds and lacking in merit.

Ugboma said on in Wednesday in Lagos that it was a landmark judgment.

“The judgment was delivered in the interest of justice and the masses. It was delivered fearlessly and gives hope to the common man.

“It reflects the desires of the teeming people of Oguta State Constituency whose clamour for change was manifested at the polls.

“It also shows that the PDP has come to stay in Imo.

“That shows that in this country, there is still hope for the common man. That shows that in this country, all hope is not lost,” Ugboma said in a statement he made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Ugboma described the judgment as a victory for democracy, saying it was a victory for the people of the constituency, Imo and Nigeria.

“As you all know, the election was revolutionary. It is voting against lawlessness. It is voting against executive arrogance and it is voting against a government that was running away from the norms of good governance.

“If my opponents want to continue to be in combat business with God Almighty, we shall see the end,” he said.

He, however, pledged accountability and transparency to his constituency and the state.