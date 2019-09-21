<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has described his victory at the governorship election tribunal as a reaffirmation of the people’s mandate, saying that his administration will focus on the improvement of social services like education, healthcare, infrastructure, empowerment of the youths, women and the downtrodden.

The Governor stated this while addressing a mammoth crowd of Akwa Ibom people who turned up at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo to receive as well as congratulate him on his victory at the tribunal on his arrival from an official trip.

Governor Emmanuel noted that the tribunal victory has placed a huge burden of leadership on him and assured of his commitment to deliver on his mandate.

Hear him : “the issue is not about the judiciary. It is an affirmation of the mandate of the people. What matters most is that we can now stay and focus on how to improve on education, healthcare, empowerment of the youths, women, taking care of the downtrodden and other issues that will touch the grassroots.”

He acknowledged the tribunal judgement as divine and expressed the hope that God would defend the judgement whenever the need arises, maintaining that the voice of the people is the voice of God.

In their reactions, the Commissioner of Agriculture and Women Affairs, Dr. Glory Edet, said that the victory is an indication of God’s love for Akwa Ibom State, as it portends a double celebration for the people of the state at the state celebrates her 32nd anniversary.

Also, the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barr. Uwemedimo Nwoko, noted that the judgement was a confirmation of Akwa Ibom people’s mandate willingly given to Governor Udom Emmanuel in one of the freest, peaceful and most credible elections held in the state since 1999.

Barr. Nwoko said having followed the proceedings carefully, the tribunal could not have decided otherwise on the case, adding that the petition lacked elements of truth.

The Chairman of Eket Local Government Council and Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Frank Archibong, remarked that the victory is the best gift Akwa Ibom people have received on the State’s 32nd Anniversary.

The ALGON Chairman said that the Tribunal would not have done otherwise and described the victory as a reflection of the wishes of Akwa Ibom people at the grassroots.

He lauded Governor Emmanuel’s political inclusion agenda, describing him as Governor for all who is making effort to put things right in the State.

On his part, the Commissioner of Works, Mr. Ephraim Inyangeyen, said Akwa Ibom people are glad to have a governor like Udom Emmanuel who is creating enabling environment to attract industries for jobs and wealth creation.

Mr. Inyangeyen maintained that the Governor’s commitment to industrialisation has manifested in the commissioning of Flour Mill, Plywood Industries and a digitalised Power Station by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to mark the state’s 32nd anniversary.

The International President of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, Akparawa Patrick Udofia congratulated the Governor on his victory and assured him that God would stand by him to enable complete his eight years tenure as others in Uyo and Ikot Ekpene Senatorial Districts.