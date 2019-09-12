<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has joined other prominent Nigerians in congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, saying the verdict has vindicated his mandate as a reflection of the will of the electorate.

In a statement signed on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel Berje, in Minna, the Governor noted that the verdict of the Tribunal has “renewed the hope and affirmed the mandate of Nigerians who massively voted for a leader with the genuine desire to transform the country.”

The Governor said the ruling of the Tribunal is a victory for democracy and an indication that the Judiciary is living up the expectations of Nigerians, stressing that “the judiciary must continue to uphold the truth always because it is the last hope of the common man.”

According to the Governor, “with the judgement, the President will now concentrate on his developmental strides and service delivery to Nigerians.

“We congratulate you, our dear President and leader of our great party, the All Progressive Congress. This victory gladdens our hearts.

“We pray God to grant you more wisdom to pilot the affairs of our dear country as you take the people to the next level,” he concluded, calling on Nigerians to continue to support the Buhari administration for the good of the country.