All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State chapter, has described the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal as an indication of independence of the judiciary in the country.

In a statement signed by the party’s Director, Media and Publicity, Steve Otaloro, APC said: “The verdict is an affirmation of the level of independence of our judiciary and its commitment to a true justice system to advance the interest and development of our nation’s Jurisprudence.”

The party, which said it was satisfied with the verdict, stated that going by judgment of the tribunal, it became clear that the conduct of the election was within the ambit of the nation’s Electoral Act.

“With this ruling, it is clear that the election was conducted in an orderly manner, also, within the requirements of the legal framework of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement read.

APC, however, assured that the judgment would afford President Muhammadu Buhari the opportunity to concentrate on governance and would allow him to deliver dividends of democracy to the citizenry.

It also believed that the nation’s socio-economic sectors would experience a meteoric turnaround since the petition which had hitherto served as distraction has been put to rest by the tribunal judgment.

“This verdict will afford President Buhari to concentrate on his provision of a leadership that connect with the downtrodden, offer a positive vision for change, a sense of engagement and devotion to the service and the protection of the interests of the country, especially, as it relates to the prosperity, the well-being and the security of the people.

“This is the defining moment in our life time for something to behold as desirable, at a time when there have been wagers characterising every new drive in our nation’s infrastructural development, moral discipline and economic revitalisation.

“By that judgment, we can safely opine that we are on to a forward march of recovery. Indeed, great things are in store for Nigerians,” the statement reads in parts.