The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Awka, Anambra State, has upheld the election of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in the February 23 election, Senator Uche Ekwunife, as the senator representing Anambra Central senatorial district.

Also, the tribunal affirmed the election of the incumbent senator representing Anambra South senatorial district and Young People’s Party (YPP) candidate in the same election, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah.

Upholding Ekwunife’s election, the tribunal dismissed the petition of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Senator Victor Umeh, seeking to nullify Ekwunife’s election.

The Justice Esther .O. Haruna-led tribunal likewise dismissed the petition of PDP’s candidate, Chief Chris Uba, which sought to nullify the election of the YPP candidate, Ifeanyi Ubah.