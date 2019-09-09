<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in the q capital has upheld the election of Nasir El-Rufai as the duly elected governor of the State.

Delivering judgment on Monday, chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Ibrahim Bako, says that the petitioner and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Isah Ashiru was unable to prove his allegations of massive rigging and other electoral irregularities against Governor El-Rufai, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) before the Tribunal.

In the petition filed before the tribunal, the PDP candidate had alleged that irregularities trailed the conduct of the March 9, governorship election and asked the Tribunal to declare him winner of the election.

But the Tribunal ruled that the petitioner was unable to provide substantial evidence to prove his allegations.

It also noted that the petitioner did not present any factual evidence to prove INEC wrong in returning El-Rufai of the APC as duly elected. It however , dismisses the petitioner’s suit challenging the governorship election for lacking in merit .