The Lagos State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Ikeja has upheld the election victory of a member of the House of Representatives, Jimoh Abdulakreem Olajide.

The three-man panel chaired by Justice Kunaza Hamidu, assisted by Justice W.R. Olamide and Justice S.I. Okpara in a ruling, dismissed the petitioners’ case with cost.

Olajide is representing the Lagos Mainland Constituency in the House, having being declared winner of the House of Representatives elections held on February 23, 2019.

The House of Representatives member had defeated candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tajudeen Abdulkareem Agoro, who came second at the poll in the said election.

Not satisfied with Olajide’s victory as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Agoro and his party, PDP filed the petition challenging Olajide’s victory majorly on two grounds.

The APC and INEC were joined as 2nd and 3rd respondents in the petition.

The petitioners, Agoro and PDP, had alleged that the February 23, 2019 election was marred with irregularities.

They also alleged that the conduct of the election was not in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act and, therefore, urged the tribunal to sack Olajide and declare him winner.

Responding to the petition, Olajide, through his lawyer, Wahab Shittu, urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition for being inconsistent, incomplete and incompetent.

The respondents argued that the principal party (PDP) platform on which the 1st petitioner, Agoro contested, the said election did not endorse the extant petition, adding that failure to append its signature to the petition meant that the petition was not properly constituted.

“The petition, based on the facts pleaded therein cannot be effectively and effectually determined in the absence of the PDP, which according to the petition sponsored the 1st petition and as stated in many paragraphs of the petition, votes were recorded against its name”, Shittu submitted.

Counsel to the 1st respondent also contested that the petition as a whole has not in any way invited the tribunal to adjudicate on any live issue.

Shittu argued that contrary to the petitioners allegations, the February 23 election was in total compliance with the provisions of Electoral Act, and that there were no irregularities in the said election.

Justice W.R. while delivering the judgment on Wednesday dismissed the petitioner’s case for failing to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt and upheld the victory of APC candidate, Olajide.

The tribunal agreed with the submissions of Olajide’s counsel, Shittu that the conduct of the election was in total compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act.