The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in the Kaduna has upheld the election of Nasir el-Rufai, governor of the State.

El-Rufai, who contested under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), was reelected in March but Isah Ashiru, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opponent, filed an appeal against his victory at the tribunal.

In his petition, the PDP candidate had alleged that irregularities trailed the conduct of the March 9 election and asked the tribunal to declare him winner.

Delivering judgment on Monday, Ibrahim Bako, chairman of the three-man panel, said the petitioner was unable to prove his allegations of massive rigging and electoral irregularities.